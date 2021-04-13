TakeoutTuesday: A pizzeria for the main course, and Japanese dessert

Chase never disappoints in his foodie findings.

For #TakeoutTuesday this week, he's giving us a pizzeria for the main course and Japanese dessert.

Pizzeria Tasso - Holladay

Margherita - mozzarella, basil, sauce

Garlic Cheese Sticks

Pistachio Pizza mozzarella, Roasted Pistachios, Buratta and Hot Honey Drizzle

Doki Doki - Salt Lake City

Taiyaki

Blossom - Coconut sticky rice, coconut creme brûlée, mango & kiwi, passion fruit jam & condensed milk drizzle, top with coconut shavings

Meadow, Matcha whipped cream, strawberry & cheesecake, red bean & white chocolate matcha drizzles, top with mochi bites & macadamia nuts

You can get more from Chase on Instagram @SLCFOODIE and Facebook @ SALT LAKE FOODIE.

