TakeoutTuesday: A pizzeria for the main course, and Japanese dessert

Chase never disappoints in his foodie findings.
For #TakeoutTuesday this week, he's giving us a pizzeria for the main course and Japanese dessert.
Pizzeria Tasso - Holladay
Margherita - mozzarella, basil, sauce
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Pistachio Pizza mozzarella, Roasted Pistachios, Buratta and Hot Honey Drizzle
Doki Doki - Salt Lake City
Taiyaki
Blossom - Coconut sticky rice, coconut creme brûlée, mango & kiwi, passion fruit jam & condensed milk drizzle, top with coconut shavings
Meadow, Matcha whipped cream, strawberry & cheesecake, red bean & white chocolate matcha drizzles, top with mochi bites & macadamia nuts
