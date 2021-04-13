Watch
#TakeoutTuesday: A pizzeria for the main course, and Japanese dessert

Every week we turn to Salt Lake Foodie for inspiration. This week you can grab lunch at a pizzeria and finish up with Japanese dessert.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 15:12:52-04

Chase never disappoints in his foodie findings.

For #TakeoutTuesday this week, he's giving us a pizzeria for the main course and Japanese dessert.

Pizzeria Tasso - Holladay
Margherita - mozzarella, basil, sauce
Garlic Cheese Sticks
Pistachio Pizza mozzarella, Roasted Pistachios, Buratta and Hot Honey Drizzle

Doki Doki - Salt Lake City
Taiyaki
Blossom - Coconut sticky rice, coconut creme brûlée, mango & kiwi, passion fruit jam & condensed milk drizzle, top with coconut shavings
Meadow, Matcha whipped cream, strawberry & cheesecake, red bean & white chocolate matcha drizzles, top with mochi bites & macadamia nuts

You can get more from Chase on Instagram @SLCFOODIE and Facebook @ SALT LAKE FOODIE.

