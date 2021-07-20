TakeoutTuesday checks out the menus at Antica Sicilia and CoreLife Eatery

Every Tuesday Chase from Salt Lake Foodie gives us new ideas for where to eat, whether you get takeout or dine-in.
Here's his picks for this week:
Antica Sicilia - Salt Lake City
Bruschetta:
Heirloom Cherry tomato, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil/ whipped with 12 year Modena balsamic glaze on fresh house made bread
Carbonara:
House made spaghetti noodles egg yolks, pancetta, grana padano
Grilled Whole Bronzino:
Grilled, brushed with olive oil salt and pepper while in the grill; stuffed with garlic, cherry tomatoes, and herbs, de-boned table side and finished with olive oil salt
CoreLife Eatery - City Creek and Sandy
Steak, Bacon & Blue Cheese
Chopped romaine + mesclun mix, grass fed tri tip steak, bacon, cranberries, walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola.
Korean BBQ Pork
Korean bbq pork, purple rice, napa cabbage, cucumbers, kimchi, spicy sprouts, carrots, spicy broccoli, fried egg. Korean bbq sauce.
BBQ Ranch Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, purple rice, jicama, white cheddar, black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cilantro & basil. Ranch dressing
