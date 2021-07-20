TakeoutTuesday checks out the menus at Antica Sicilia and CoreLife Eatery

Every Tuesday Chase from Salt Lake Foodie gives us new ideas for where to eat, whether you get takeout or dine-in.

Here's his picks for this week:

Antica Sicilia - Salt Lake City

Bruschetta:

Heirloom Cherry tomato, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil/ whipped with 12 year Modena balsamic glaze on fresh house made bread

Carbonara:

House made spaghetti noodles egg yolks, pancetta, grana padano

Grilled Whole Bronzino:

Grilled, brushed with olive oil salt and pepper while in the grill; stuffed with garlic, cherry tomatoes, and herbs, de-boned table side and finished with olive oil salt

CoreLife Eatery - City Creek and Sandy

Steak, Bacon & Blue Cheese

Chopped romaine + mesclun mix, grass fed tri tip steak, bacon, cranberries, walnuts, tomatoes, gorgonzola.

Korean BBQ Pork

Korean bbq pork, purple rice, napa cabbage, cucumbers, kimchi, spicy sprouts, carrots, spicy broccoli, fried egg. Korean bbq sauce.

BBQ Ranch Chicken

BBQ grilled chicken, purple rice, jicama, white cheddar, black beans, corn, tomatoes, tortilla strips, cilantro & basil. Ranch dressing

You can follow Chase on Instagram: "SLCFOODIE" and Facebook: "SALT LAKE FOODIE".