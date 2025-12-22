Taking a break from alcohol? You don't have to give up beautiful, delicious drinks

The holidays are a great time to take a break from alcohol. But that doesn't mean taking a break from beautiful, delicious, and sophisticated drinks.

And that's exactly what you'll find at 1883 Craft, a non-alcoholic speakeasy in Sugar House started by a brother and sister duo.

Co-owner Matthew LaPlante joined us to mix up a popular holiday drink they offer: Mistletoe Margarita.

1883 Craft is open on Thursday and Friday nights and yes, they will be open on Christmas night.

They're also having a New Year's Eve masquerade party with zero-alcohol wine cocktails to welcome the new year.

1833 Craft is located at 1898 S. 1100 E. in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at 1833craft.com.