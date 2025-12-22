Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Taking a break from alcohol? You don't have to give up beautiful, delicious drinks

1883 Craft is a Non-Alcoholic Speakeasy That Will be Open on Christmas Night!
1883 Craft makes non-alcoholic drinks that are pretty and tasty, including this Mistletoe Margarita.
Mistletoe Margarita
Posted

The holidays are a great time to take a break from alcohol. But that doesn't mean taking a break from beautiful, delicious, and sophisticated drinks.

And that's exactly what you'll find at 1883 Craft, a non-alcoholic speakeasy in Sugar House started by a brother and sister duo.

Co-owner Matthew LaPlante joined us to mix up a popular holiday drink they offer: Mistletoe Margarita.

1883 Craft is open on Thursday and Friday nights and yes, they will be open on Christmas night.

They're also having a New Year's Eve masquerade party with zero-alcohol wine cocktails to welcome the new year.

1833 Craft is located at 1898 S. 1100 E. in Salt Lake City.

You can learn more at 1833craft.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE