Stewardship is one of the most important things when it comes to Trust Lands.

"We generate money for beneficiaries as well as being good stewards of the land," explained Joel Boomgarden. "Taking care of Trust Lands is critical for the future of Utah."

As the second largest landowner in the state, second only to the federal government, making sure everyone preserves and protects the commodity is crucial.

There is a lot of activity that takes place on Trust Lands but not all of it can generate funding. There are major archaeological sites and historical land features on Trust Lands.

The Trust Lands Administration (TLA) is charged with protecting and preserving those areas for people now and for future generations.

"When people understand what Trust Lands are and what they mean for our future the beneficiaries will benefit in perpetuity," Boomgarden said.

