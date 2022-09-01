Taking comfort in the outdoors to a whole new level

Nothing says comfort in the outdoors like this motorhome with a king bed, two full baths, bunk beds, and lots more!

Brett Parris of Parris RV introduced us to the Berkshire Class A diesel motorhome by Forest River which is great for families.

There is a king bed slide out as well as a 32'' LED TV and a bedroom ceiling fan to keep the air flowing in the primary bedroom.

The little ones will love the overhead bunk lift while other guests can sleep on the hide-a-bed sofa or the Dream booth dinette.

The large wardrobe/bunk beds are right across from one of the full baths for convenience, and the other full bath is tucked away in the back for privacy.

When it comes time to cook meals, the two burner electric induction cooktop and convection microwave will get the job done plus a large refrigerator for perishables.

For more information go to ParrisRV.com