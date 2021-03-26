Talk about a perfect way to multi-task! Pick up a pizza for dinner, drop off a book for a Utah child.

What's for dinner? How does a Murphy's Combination pizza at Papa Murphy's sound?

Pick one up, and drop off a new or gently-used children's book for the Road to Success program.

If you donate 5 or more books, you'll get a tub of cookie dough for FREE to take home for dessert!

Brad McDougal from Papa Murhpy's says the need for books is up this year, and all books donated in Utah stay in Utah. You have until March 28, 2021 to make a difference and give back to our community.

Road to Success is Utah's favorite free online reading platform for elementary school students.

Over the past two years 2,500 books have been collected. This year they have a goal to collect 4,000 books.

For more information please visit papamurphys.com and rtsutah.com.

