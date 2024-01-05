Tamara Day and The Laundry Guy offer their top tips at the Salt Lake Home Show

Morgan caught up with Tamara Day, from the Magnolia Network, to talk about tips for making your home laid-back luxe.

Tips for Achieving Laid Back Luxe:

1. Create Lived In Spaces

2. Use Sentimental Items

3. Display and Use Books

4. Incorporate Art

5. Choose and Incorporate Bold Colors

Day’s show Bargain Mansions is going into its fourth season.

Laundry can be daunting.

But it doesn’t have to be, according to Patric Richardson - host of HGTV’s The Laundry Guy

He also spoke with FOX13’s Morgan Saxton ahead of the Salt Lake Home Show about the top 5 tips for laundry.

Tips include:

1. Use less detergent

2. Use warm water and express cycle

3. Gather up your kit

4. Don’t be afraid of bleach

5. Wear everything you own

Patric started sharing his expertise by teaching people new and better ways to care for all their apparel and home textiles.

You can catch him LIVE on the design stage on Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show, presented by Mountain America Credit Union, runs January 5-7.

All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 5, 2024.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.