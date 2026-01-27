Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Tasty Tuesday: A cool steampunk atmosphere and a classy, fancy spot for Valentine's Day

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, shares two new spots to try in this week's Tasty Tuesday. One is a cool steampunk atmosphere and the other is a classy fancy spot for Valentine's Day.

Engine Room - Salt Lake City
Steak Fundido - pan seared steak bites served in cast iron pan with blue cheese & red wine fondue, covered with a chimichurri sauce

Bison smash burger - aged cheddar cheese, secret crack sauce, lettuce, red onion, and tomato jam served on a onion bun

Tenderloin filet - charbroiled 8 oz. tenderloin filet topped with your choice of brandy peppercorn sauce -or- topped with snow crab, béarnaise and asparagus

Monte - South Salt Lake City
8 Course Fixed Menu
Snack
Beets-Salad
Bread
Brioche-Grissini
Soup
Onion-Truffle-Consommé
Pasta
Quail-Broth
Black
Rabbit-Charcoal-Aioli
Protein
Deer-Miso-Carrot
Dessert
Chocolate-Goat Milk

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE