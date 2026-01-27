Tasty Tuesday: A cool steampunk atmosphere and a classy, fancy spot for Valentine's Day

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, shares two new spots to try in this week's Tasty Tuesday. One is a cool steampunk atmosphere and the other is a classy fancy spot for Valentine's Day.

Engine Room - Salt Lake City

Steak Fundido - pan seared steak bites served in cast iron pan with blue cheese & red wine fondue, covered with a chimichurri sauce

Bison smash burger - aged cheddar cheese, secret crack sauce, lettuce, red onion, and tomato jam served on a onion bun

Tenderloin filet - charbroiled 8 oz. tenderloin filet topped with your choice of brandy peppercorn sauce -or- topped with snow crab, béarnaise and asparagus

Monte - South Salt Lake City

8 Course Fixed Menu

Snack

Beets-Salad

Bread

Brioche-Grissini

Soup

Onion-Truffle-Consommé

Pasta

Quail-Broth

Black

Rabbit-Charcoal-Aioli

Protein

Deer-Miso-Carrot

Dessert

Chocolate-Goat Milk

