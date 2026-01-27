Tasty Tuesday: A cool steampunk atmosphere and a classy, fancy spot for Valentine's Day

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, shares two new spots to try in this week's Tasty Tuesday. One is a cool steampunk atmosphere and the other is a classy fancy spot for Valentine's Day.
Engine Room - Salt Lake City
Steak Fundido - pan seared steak bites served in cast iron pan with blue cheese & red wine fondue, covered with a chimichurri sauce
Bison smash burger - aged cheddar cheese, secret crack sauce, lettuce, red onion, and tomato jam served on a onion bun
Tenderloin filet - charbroiled 8 oz. tenderloin filet topped with your choice of brandy peppercorn sauce -or- topped with snow crab, béarnaise and asparagus
Monte - South Salt Lake City
8 Course Fixed Menu
Snack
Beets-Salad
Bread
Brioche-Grissini
Soup
Onion-Truffle-Consommé
Pasta
Quail-Broth
Black
Rabbit-Charcoal-Aioli
Protein
Deer-Miso-Carrot
Dessert
Chocolate-Goat Milk
