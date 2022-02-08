Watch
Tasty Tuesday at HallPass and House of Corn

Salt Lake Foodie stops by HallPass and a new Mexican spot in Sandy.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Feb 08, 2022
It's a Tasty Tuesday per usual thanks to our friend, Chase - SLC Foodie.

Today he's taking us to HallPass in Salt Lake City and House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy.

HallPass – Salt Lake City

HallPass is a food hall with lots of different offerings.

Chase recommends to stop by SkinnyFATS and try their new menu items:

- Meltdown - Two 1/4 lb beef patties, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough

- Caes' the Day - Grilled chicken, vegan caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap

Also located in Hall Pass is Waffadopolis (Currently open Fri-Sat 5-9PM)

Here's what to order:
- Liege waffle sundae!! Toasted vanilla soft serve, hot fudge, and strawberries

- Liege waffle covered in Belgian pearl sugar

- Liege waffle covered hot fudge and sprinkles

House of Corn Mexican Cuisine – Sandy

Some of Chase's favorites:

- Battleship Taco - Rice, Chile Relleno, homemade corn tortilla

- Street Tacos - Al Pastor, Campechanos, Tripa, topped with Onion and Cilantro

- Blue Red or White Tortllas

- Quesadilla

- Sweet Tamale

