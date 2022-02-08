Tasty Tuesday at HallPass and House of Corn

It's a Tasty Tuesday per usual thanks to our friend, Chase - SLC Foodie.
Today he's taking us to HallPass in Salt Lake City and House of Corn Mexican Cuisine in Sandy.
HallPass – Salt Lake City
HallPass is a food hall with lots of different offerings.
Chase recommends to stop by SkinnyFATS and try their new menu items:
- Meltdown - Two 1/4 lb beef patties, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
- Caes' the Day - Grilled chicken, vegan caesar, mixed greens, pickled red onion, smashed avocado, spinach wrap
Also located in Hall Pass is Waffadopolis (Currently open Fri-Sat 5-9PM)
Here's what to order:
- Liege waffle sundae!! Toasted vanilla soft serve, hot fudge, and strawberries
- Liege waffle covered in Belgian pearl sugar
- Liege waffle covered hot fudge and sprinkles
House of Corn Mexican Cuisine – Sandy
Some of Chase's favorites:
- Battleship Taco - Rice, Chile Relleno, homemade corn tortilla
- Street Tacos - Al Pastor, Campechanos, Tripa, topped with Onion and Cilantro
- Blue Red or White Tortllas
- Quesadilla
- Sweet Tamale