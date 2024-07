Chase, SLC Foodie joined Jenny Hardman to chat about two restaurants you should add to your list.

This week's foodie findings take us to Riverton and Salt Lake City.

Salsa Leedos - Riverton

Molcajete

Mac N Cheese Tacos

Great Drinks

Fried Ice Cream

Mr. Charlie's Chicken

Recently rebranded and now offers wings

Wings

Buffalo - Wings

Chicago - Wings

Nashville - Wings

Garlic Parmesan - Wings

Tiger - Wings

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.