Tasty Tuesday: Sushi at HallPass in SLC & Mexican City street food at La Garnacha in Herriman

HallPass – Salt Lake City

Connecticut Lobster Roll

Cod Stewart - Brioche bun, tartar sauce, beer-battered fish, pickles, cilantro jalapeno slaw, tomato, potato chips, and spicy mayo

Cantina Calamari - Crispy calamari fried with cherry peppers, onions, poblano peppers, and cauliflower with spicy mayo, cilantro crema and citrus.

La Garnacha – Herriman

Adobo with chicken

Flautas (Rolled Tacos)

Tacos de Canasta (Deep Fried Tacos)

