Watch
The Place

Actions

Tasty Tuesday: Sushi at HallPass in SLC & Mexican City street food at La Garnacha in Herriman

Salt Lake Foodie takes us for sushi at HallPass and then for traditional Mexican City street food at La Garnacha.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 15:44:30-04

It's Tasty Tuesday time with Salt Lake Foodie! You know he loves these spots, because he doesn't review the ones he doesn't like!

HallPass – Salt Lake City
Connecticut Lobster Roll
Cod Stewart - Brioche bun, tartar sauce, beer-battered fish, pickles, cilantro jalapeno slaw, tomato, potato chips, and spicy mayo
Cantina Calamari - Crispy calamari fried with cherry peppers, onions, poblano peppers, and cauliflower with spicy mayo, cilantro crema and citrus.

La Garnacha – Herriman
Adobo with chicken
Flautas (Rolled Tacos)
Tacos de Canasta (Deep Fried Tacos)

Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere