Tasty Tuesday with Bubble tea and Philly Cheese Steaks

Posted at 1:21 PM, May 24, 2022

Fat Boy Phillies – Murray Chase's favorites: Philly Steak Meatball Philly burger Blueblue – West Valley Chase's favorites: Cheese Berries - Fresh strawberries, blueberries, Jasmine tea all topped with cheese foam Cocoa Treasure - Brown sugar boba, crystal boba, Oreo, whipped cream, milk, then cocoa powder topped Pineapple and Lemon - real lemon, pineapple, and four seasons green tea.



