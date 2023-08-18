Watch Now
Tawny loves afternoon soaks in the sun and to cuddle in bed

Let's Find Tawny a Home!
Good Girl! Tawny is a sweet, gentle chihuahua mix who wants to find her forever home.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 15:56:07-04

Meet Tawny - our Pet of the Week. She's one-to-two years old and is a chihuahua mix.

She is a very happy, loving gal who loves to cuddle with her human. She want to sleep in bed with you and make sure she's touching you.

Tawny also loves a good afternoon soak in the sun.

She's good with other dogs, big or small and is doing well with her potty training.

She's on medication because she has seizures every few weeks. But don't let that keep you from adopting because it's under control.

Tawny's adoption fee is $300.

You can learn more by visiting hearts4paws.org and filling out an adoption application.

