Teaching your teen drivers what to do after a car accident

Teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a car accident than those 20 years or older. That means 1 in 4 teens will be in a collision during their first year of driving.

We talked with Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp about things parents can teach their kids to do before and after an accident.

He says before teens even get in the car, teach them to inspect the car to make sure the tires are good and the windshield is clean.

Make sure they carry their driver's license with them and have the insurance card and registration.

They need to have their phone with them so they can call for help if they need it and make sure they know about where safety equipment is in the car, things like safety reflectors, a first aid kid or flares.

If your teen is in an accident, they should keep these things in mind:



Remain Calm Keep Yourself and Others Safe (pull your car over if you can) Call Police to Report the Accident Exchange Driver Information Take Notes About the Accident and Investigation Take Photos of the Accident Call Home Do Not Admit Fault

