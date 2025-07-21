Team Cheever Plumbing & HVAC is an Olympian-owned company in Park City

Team Cheever Plumbing & HVAC is a local, family and Olympian-owned company built in Park City that serves the entire Wasatch Back and Salt Lake Valley.

Jonathan Cheever is a second-generation master plumber that happened to snowboard in the Olympics.

Now Jonathan and his fiancee, Madeleine Soule, own Team Cheever together. They say, "We are building a company where the team comes first and the work speaks for itself."

They pride themselves on fast, transparent service, they can even get to you same-day when you need it with clear, up-front pricing every time.

"We treat every home like it's our own. You tell us your goals and budget, and we give you clear options. No pressure or fluff - just honest solutions," says Jonathan.

Team Cheever takes care of their employees and invent in career development and offer them dependable pay and great benefits.

Their technicians are trained, respected and proud of the work they do.,

Team Cheever also supports local businesses, local sports programs, and community events across the Wasatch Back.

They've also launched The Business Table - a monthly networking dinner event for local business owners and community leaders to connect and support each other.

You can learn more at teamcheever.net.