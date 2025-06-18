Tech-Moms founders are on "cloud nine" after receiving a Code for America award

Tech-Moms is a nonprofit workforce development organization committed to helping people gain the tech skills they need to prepare for the jobs of the future.

In the past five years, they have trained more than 700 Utahns in cutting edge tech skills like AI, cybersecurity, data analytics and more, and helped them move into better jobs.

Their programs are open to everyone, but they are designed to help women specifically overcome the challenges they may find with other trainings.

For instance, they offer free childcare for students, we have low tuition and flexible schedules.

In addition to the actual training, Tech-Moms offers a long-term community of support through networking, coaching, mentoring, and ongoing benefits for everyone in the Tech-Moms community.

Tech-Moms recently won a national award from Code for America, focusing on innovation in community partnerships.

The founders traveled to Washington DC to accept the award and connect with organizations across the country.

Tech-Moms will also be launching new cohorts of their training programs starting in the fall along the Wasatch Front and a brand new cohort in St. George.

Registration is going on now for these classes, so you can learn more at Tech-Moms.org.

