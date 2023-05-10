Tech-Moms helps women as they transition their careers into technical roles

Tech-Momsis a non-profit established 3 years ago by co-founders Trina Celeste, Mikel Blake and Robbyn Scribner.

The company assists women as they transition their careers into technical roles. They say "Tech Jobs are Mom Jobs", as they are the best positions for women with higher pay and flexibility.

Tech-Moms have had more than 400 women complete the program, and since launching they have completed 23 chorts as well as a "Return to Work" training program launched in 2023.

This fall Tech-Moms are launching "Tech-Moms in Color", a co-hort where all trainers, presenters, and students will be women of color. About 25 percent of women are in tech roles, however only 5 percent are women of color and Tech-Moms are working to raise awareness of the opportunity and support women in the industry.

Tech-Moms provide a trusted community, network, job placement, resume coaching, offer childcare at most of their locations and financial assistance - they want to remove any barrier for women in entering and staying in the industry.

Applications are now open for fall now at tech-moms.org.

Because of all the work Tech-Moms are doing for Utah women, they are one of theInspire In Utah initiative, 100 Companies Championing Women.

The initiative recognizes and highlights companies that offer family-friendly policies and practices as well as women-specific initiatives. You can learn more at inutah.org/100-companies.