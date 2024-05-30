Watch Now
Technology that gently contours the body to get rid of unwanted fat

AirSculpt
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 15:52:36-04

Rather than an invasive surgery have you heard of AirSculpt® technology?

AirSculpt® technology contours the body gently without using general anesthesia which means some patients can return to work the very next day.

Dr. Nathan Miller explained that Patients remain awake throughout their entire AirSculpt procedure and can choose to listen to music or chat with a friend, nurse, or surgeon.

Whether you're unhappy with your love handles, stomach, waist, legs, arms, etc., AirSculpt® can help.

For more information go to AirSculpt.com or call (801) 999-1180.

