Tecovas opens its first Utah store at City Creek Center

City Creek Center is the place you want to be to celebrate the holidays. Whether it’s shopping, dining, or strolling through a beautiful winter wonderland, City Creek Center offers something for everyone this holiday season.

Tecovas just opened it's first Utah store at City Creek Center and if you have a person on your list who loves cowboys boots this is the place to shop!

Tecovas sells handcrafted western boots, apparel, and accessories for both men and women.

Their boots are handmade in Leon, Mexico in a variety of styles and colors, from suede to exotic hides.

They offer complimentary beverages and gift-wrapping supplies for customers and you can add a personal touch to your gift with custom leather stamping and branding, at no extra cost.

They also offer free boot shines in-store, whether you are wearing Tecovas boots or another brand.

For more information go to Tecovas and to find more City Creek stores go to shopcitycreekcenter.com.

Enter for a chance to win $250 in Visa Gift Cards to City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City by clicking here.

