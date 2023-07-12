TedFest is a family-friendly music festival nestled in Utah's mountains

TedFest, the family-friendly Utah music festival is happening from July 14-16, 2023 in beautiful Wallsburg, Utah.

It was previously known as Wasatch Mountain Music Festival, but this year officially marks the name change to TedFest.

Festival Director Ryan Shupe said, "So we are excited to officially change the name and take this step forward that not only captures the essence of the festival's evolution, but also represents its enduring spirit."

Shupe says TedFest is proud to be a family-friendly event for attendees of all ages. They put a special focus on creating memories for families and kids 16 and under can enjoy the festival for free.

There is also a dedicated Kids Zone and more.

Ryan Shupe & The Rubberband are also one of the performers on the festival lineup.

Tickets for TedFest 2023 are in high demand, and organizers encourage interested attendees to secure their spots early at TedFestMusic.com.