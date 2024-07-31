Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Telling Ogden's story one bite at a time

OTown Food Tours
OTown Food Tours tells Ogden's history one bite at a time.
Posted
and last updated

Come with Rick Proffer to taste and hear the rich history of Ogden, known as O-town.

After being a local school principal, Proffer became the owner of a walking food tour company.

"OTown Food Tours is Ogden, Utah’s premier food tour experience," according to the website.

On the tour, visitors or locals will learn about the history and characters that make Junction City unique, while sampling offerings that best represent the food scene.

Tours lasts at least 2-hours. A sampling of what you’ll experience can be found online.

Book a tour with OTown Food Tours today. Proffer offers two types of tours throughout the year. (Age restrictions apply)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere