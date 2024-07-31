Telling Ogden's story one bite at a time

Come with Rick Proffer to taste and hear the rich history of Ogden, known as O-town.

After being a local school principal, Proffer became the owner of a walking food tour company.

"OTown Food Tours is Ogden, Utah’s premier food tour experience," according to the website.

On the tour, visitors or locals will learn about the history and characters that make Junction City unique, while sampling offerings that best represent the food scene.

Tours lasts at least 2-hours. A sampling of what you’ll experience can be found online.

Book a tour with OTown Food Tours today. Proffer offers two types of tours throughout the year. (Age restrictions apply)

