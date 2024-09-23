"Tender Hooks" was inspired by the playwright's experience growing up in Southern Utah

"Tender Hooks" is PYGmalion Theatre Company's first show of the 2024/2025 season.

It runs from October 4 to October 19, 2024 at the Rose Wagner Center for Performing Arts.

The show has an all-female cast and is about a family of five children who each have a different physical deformity.

Their new neighbor is frightened and fascinated with them.

Playwright Julie Jensen says the play was inspired by her time growing up in Southern Utah.

You can learn more and get tickets at pygmalionproductions.org.