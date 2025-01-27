Teriyaki Ground Beef Rice Bowls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Teriyaki Ground Beef Rice Bowls

For the Stir Fry:

1 lb. ground beef

1 bunch green onions, chopped

2 Tbsp. oil

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. ginger, minced

3 c. broccoli, cut to bite sized

1 1/2 c. shredded carrot

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Cooked rice to serve

For Sauce #1



1/2 c. sour cream

2 Tbsp. Sriracha

1-2 Tbsp. water (as needed)

For Sauce #2



1/4 c. brown sugar

1/3 c. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. cornstarch + 1/3 c. water

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 tsp. sesame oil

Directions

1. Add the oil to a wok over medium high heat. Once hot add most of the green onion, reserving some for garnish, along with the garlic and ginger. Stir around and cook for 1 minute. Add the beef and crumble it as it browns. Discard any excess fat.

2. As the beef cooks add the sour cream and sriracha to a bowl. Stir and add in a bit of water until the sauce isn't too thick. Set aside.

3. In another bowl, add all of the ingredients for the second sauce in a bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside. Add the broccoli, carrot, and 1 tbsp. of the sesame seeds to the beef and toss around for 2-4 minutes.

4. Add in the second sauce and toss until the sauce thickens up. Serve the beef and broccoli over cooked rice. Garnish with green onion and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

