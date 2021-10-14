Texting is a distraction for drivers, but that's not the only thing keeping your eyes off the road

We have all heard about the dangers of texting and driving. It's a major cause of accidents.

But Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp says texting is not the only distracting keeping drivers' eyes off the road.

Swapp says the cell phone is a major player in ways outside of texting. Updating social media, browsing the internet, using online maps, or playing games can be just as distracting.

Even things like changing a radio station or music a music storage device, a GPS device or even adjusting the climate control can take a driver's focus from the road.

Another common thing that many drivers are guilty of is eating while driving. Swapp says the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that eating and driving increases the likelihood of a crash by 67 percent.

Swapp says even having passengers in the car, especially young, loud children can be a distraction.

His advice is to think twice about what you're doing in the car and keep your safety as well as the safety of others in mind.

Swapp recommends pulling over if you need to take a call and for all other things, wait until you get to your destination.

