Thai Chicken Noodle Bowls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

(The Place Advertiser) - Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson is making Thai Chicken Noodle Bowls.
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Thai Chicken Noodle Bowls.

For the Chicken and Noodles
1 1/2 lb. boneless chicken thighs
1 Tbsp. honey
1 lg. shallot, sliced
1 tbsp. minced garlic
1 bell pepper, sliced
8 oz. vermicelli rice noodles, cooked

For Peanut Sauce
1/2 c. peanut butter
1/3 c. soy sauce
2 Tbsp. sesame oil
2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
1 Tbsp. sambal (chili paste)
1/4 c. honey
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/4c. water

For Cucumber Salad
1 English cucumber, sliced
2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
1 Tbsp. sushi ginger, minced
1/2 bunch green onions, chopped
1 Tbsp. olive oil

To Serve
Chopped peanuts
Chopped Thai or regular basil, chopped
Lime wedges

Directions

1. Toss the chicken in the honey, shallot, garlic, bell pepper, and a bit of salt and pepper in a bowl . Allow it to sit for 15-30 minutes to marinate.

2. Add all of the ingredients for the peanut sauce into a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Place in a bowl and set aside.

3. Add the ingredients for the cucumber salad to a bowl. Add a bit of salt and pepper, mix and set aside.

4. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add oil to coat and once hot add the chicken with all the veggies. Cook the chicken 4-5 minutes per side

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

