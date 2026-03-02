Thai Chicken Noodle Bowls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Thai Chicken Noodle Bowls.

For the Chicken and Noodles

1 1/2 lb. boneless chicken thighs

1 Tbsp. honey

1 lg. shallot, sliced

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 bell pepper, sliced

8 oz. vermicelli rice noodles, cooked

For Peanut Sauce

1/2 c. peanut butter

1/3 c. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. sambal (chili paste)

1/4 c. honey

1 tsp. minced garlic

1/4c. water

For Cucumber Salad

1 English cucumber, sliced

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. sushi ginger, minced

1/2 bunch green onions, chopped

1 Tbsp. olive oil

To Serve

Chopped peanuts

Chopped Thai or regular basil, chopped

Lime wedges

Directions

1. Toss the chicken in the honey, shallot, garlic, bell pepper, and a bit of salt and pepper in a bowl . Allow it to sit for 15-30 minutes to marinate.

2. Add all of the ingredients for the peanut sauce into a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Place in a bowl and set aside.

3. Add the ingredients for the cucumber salad to a bowl. Add a bit of salt and pepper, mix and set aside.

4. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add oil to coat and once hot add the chicken with all the veggies. Cook the chicken 4-5 minutes per side

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.