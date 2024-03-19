Thai Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce is great for the whole family

Thai Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce

For the Satay:

2 shallots, quartered and peeled

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

3 garlic cloves

1 fresno or jalapeno chili, halved and seeded

1 inch piece ginger, peeled

½ tsp. turmeric

2 tsp. cumin

¼ c. fish sauce

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1/3 c. brown sugar

2 tbsp. coconut oil

2 lbs. chicken tenders, tendon removed

For the Peanut Sauce:

16 oz. can coconut milk

1/3 c. peanut butter

¼ c. brown sugar

2 tbsp. red curry paste

1 tbsp. fish sauce

juice and zest of 1 lime

Directions

1. For the satay, place the shallot, lemon juice and zest, garlic, chili, ginger, turmeric, cumin, fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar and coconut oil in a blender. Blend until smooth. Place the chicken in a zipper bag then pour over the contents of the blender. Place in the fridge to marinate at least 1 hour up to overnight.

2. Preheat your grill. Make the peanut sauce by adding the coconut milk, peanut butter, brown sugar, curry paste and fish sauce in a pot over medium-high heat. Bring it to a simmer then lower the heat and cook 8-10 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and zest and set aside.

3. Remove the chicken from marinade and skewer each piece. Place on a grill and cook 4-5 minutes per side or until charred and the internal temperature reaches at least 160 degrees.

4. Serve the chicken on top of some jasmine rice and served alongside the peanut sauce. Garnish with cilantro and chopped peanuts. Enjoy!

