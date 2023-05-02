Thai Peanut Chicken and Noodles recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken Marinade:



2 chicken breasts, cubed

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. mirin

1 tsp. sesame oil

1/4 c. brown sugar

1 tsp. black pepper

For the Sauce:



1/2 c. peanut butter

1/2 c. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/4 c. honey

2 Tbsp. ginger, minced

2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. Sriracha

For the Stir-Fry



2 (5.6 oz.) packs refrigerated Yaki-Soba noodles

1 Tbsp. cooking oil

1/2 package coleslaw cabbage mix

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

2 Tbsp. peanuts, chopped

Directions

1. Mix the marinade ingredients in a bowl and pour over the chicken in a zipper bag. Let it marinate at least 30 minutes or up to overnight in the fridge.

2. Mix the ingredients for the sauce thoroughly and then set aside.

3. Cook the noodles in boiling water for 2 minutes to help loosen them. Drain and set aside.

4. In a wok or large saute pan over med-high heat, add the oil. Add the chicken and cook 2 minutes per side. Stir in the cabbage mix and green onion. Toss and cook 1 minute. Stir in the noodles and sauce and toss and cook 2-3 minutes or until the sauce is bubbling and hot.

5. Serve warm garnished with chopped peanuts, extra green onion and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

For more great recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.