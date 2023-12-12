Thai Pork Meatball and Noodle Soup recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Thai Pork Meatball and Noodle Soup

For the Meatballs:

1 lb. ground pork

3/4 tsp. white pepper

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1/4 c. cilantro, minced

2 Tbsp. cooking oil

Extra cilantro and chopped green onion for garnish

For the Soup:

4 green onions

6 c. chicken broth

1/4 c. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 tsp. brown sugar

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/2 lb. dry or 1 lb. cooked Chinese noodles

Directions

1. Make the meatballs by adding the pepper, soy sauce, fish sauce, garlic, and cilantro to a bowl. Mix to combine. Add the ground pork and use your hands to mix it in thoroughly. Use a small scoop or tablespoon to make 1 ½ inch round meatballs. Set them on a plate or sheet pan.

2. Heat a pot or large deep skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil and then place the meatballs in the pan in a single layer. Allow them to cook 2-3 minutes on the first side to brown. Turn the meatballs over and cook another 2 minutes. Remove the partially cooked meatballs.

3. If using dry noodles, cook them to the package directions. Drain and rinse. Set aside.

4. Add the green onion to the pot and cook 1 minute. Add the broth, soy sauce, fish sauce, brown sugar and lime juice. Bring it to a simmer. Add the meatballs and simmer 3-5 minutes or until the meatballs are cooked through. Add the noodles and cook 2 minutes.

5. Serve in individual bowls with a portion of meatballs and noodles. Garnish with cilantro and chopped green onion. Enjoy!

