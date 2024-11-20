Thanksgiving can actually be one of the healthiest meals of the year

Many people view Thanksgiving dinner as the gateway to unhealthy holiday eating, but it can actually be one of the healthiest meals of the year.

The average American spends less than an hour preparing serving and cleaning up for three meals a day and that's a huge nutritional red flag according to Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE.

She says Thanksgiving is all about lingering over the meal, which is a skill most Americans need to work on.

In addition, instead of meals that are typically very processed, Thanksgiving is all about healthier food.

Trish says embrace the produce that's on your Thanksgiving table.

Potatoes, sweet potatoes, beans, salads, root veggies, and fruits play a key role in the meal – including desserts.

So take Thanksgiving as a cue and a pattern for mealtime priorities and make this a gateway to healthier, happier, more intentional mealtime habits.

For more information please visit; nutritiousintent.com.