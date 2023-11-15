Thanksgiving can be one of the heathiest meals you eat all year

Thanksgiving may be maligned as the poster child of overeating, but we need to reframe the way we view this annual meal tradition.

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, with Nutritious Intent, says it's one of the healthiest meals of the year.

Common food served on turkey day, especially the turkey is packed with lean protein and B-vitamins. It's a heart healthy alternative to red meat with less saturated fat. Just take a pass on the fatty skin!

Veggies also play a strong supporting role, Trish says it's one of the few days we can get close to having the recommended 7-9 servings.

Sweet potatoes are low in calories and have powerful antioxidants like lycopene. Plus, they're just super tasty baked, mashed roasted or whipped.

Fresh or dried cranberries are packed with fiber and vitamins too.

Green beans also provide a lot of vitamins, iron and fiber without a lot of calories.

Even pumpkin provides vitamins minerals and antioxidants too.

Plus, Trish says family the meal is largely homemade — which is a huge benefit to being healthy.

So, take a lesson from Thanksgiving and see how you can incorporate some of these healthful eating strategies into a more year-round routine.

You can find Trish at nutritiousintent.com.