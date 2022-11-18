Thanksgiving dinner to-go from Hill's Kitchen in Park City

Let the Park City chefs do the cooking so you can enjoy Thanksgiving with your family.

Jenny Hardman made her way to Hill's Kitchen to talk with one of the co-owners, Brooks Kirchheimer.

You can pick up dinner for eight which includes Half Mary’s organic turkey, house brined ham, rosemary sage stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, brussels sprouts with bacon and cranberry, cranberry sauce, cheddar biscuits, truffle mac and cheese, refuel salad, Caesar salad, and charred onion dip and potato dip.

Don’t forget Pastry Chef Jessie Rae’s house roasted pumpkin, double crust apple, and pecan pies.

Orders are available for pickup on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 435-800-2870 to place orders.

Hill's Kitchen is located in Kimball Junction at 1153 Center Drive.

To view the menu go to Hill's Kitchen and for more Park City restaurants please visit: parkcityrestaurants.com.