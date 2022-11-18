Thanksgiving to-go in Park City

Park City Area Restaurant Association is ready for the holiday season and their Thanksgiving menus are ready to go!

Jenny Hardman stopped by Salt Box to chat with Chef Mark Peterson and find out about their delicious and beautiful Thanksgiving meal.

Start with a meat and cheese platter or butternut squash soup, indulge in roasted turkey, honey baked ham or overnight lamb leg, joined by sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, focaccia bread, asparagus, brussels sprouts with bacon and dates, mac and cheese, pomegranate cranberry jam, house made gravy, and finish with a pecan or pumpkin pie.

Orders are available for pickup Nov. 21 – 24 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Year-round, Saltbox Eatery and Catering Kitchen is great for a quick bite, coffee, to-go meals, or if you'd rather dine-in and order a delicious cocktail.

Salt Box is the sister restaurant to well known Riverhorse on Main Street Park City.

Salt Box is located at 1782 Prospector Ave.

To order your Thanksgiving meal go to saltboxpc.com and for more Park City restaurants go to parkcityrestaurants.com.