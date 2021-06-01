That's a big check! Utah Ford Dealers raise $10,000 for the Children Justice Centers

A lot of fun things have been happening at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium to benefit the Utah Children's Justice Centers.

Your Local Ford Stores have been raising money this spring, through family activities. Ford Street Team Representative Christine Famulilner says they also featured the Bronco Tour at the Aquarium and gave away a Ford Escape to the 6,000,000 visitor at the Aquarium. In a couple weeks, they'll be giving away a Penguin Encounter, so stay tuned for details on that.

And recently they gave a really big check to the Utah Children's Justice Centers, money they've been raising. The check was for $10,000.

Sim Gill, District Attorney for Salt Lake County, says the money will help run the Centers across the state, which provide a safe place for children going through trauma.

Some of the money will also be used to send some of those children to Camp Hope, a summer camp where kids can just be kids for a week.

