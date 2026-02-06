Ritual's Essential Prenatal Multivitamin—the #1 top-selling prenatal vitamin in the U.S.—is now available at select Costco locations across the West Coast, including here in the Utah, making it easier than ever for expecting moms to access a trusted wellness essential.

Known for setting a new standard in prenatal care, Ritual prioritizes safety, transparency, and clinical research and is the only leading prenatal backed by its own human clinical study.

Now available in a Costco-exclusive two-pack for $48.99, this added-value option makes it simple to incorporate into your routine.

Next time you're at Costco, look for Ritual's Essential Prenatal and start building your own Ritual.