Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The #1 top-selling prenatal vitamin in the U.S. is now available at select Costco locations

Ritual's Essential Prenatal Multivitamin
(The Place Advertiser) - The #1 top-selling prenatal vitamin in the U.S. is now available at select Costco locations.
Ritual's Essential Prenatal Multivitamin
Posted

Ritual's Essential Prenatal Multivitamin—the #1 top-selling prenatal vitamin in the U.S.—is now available at select Costco locations across the West Coast, including here in the Utah, making it easier than ever for expecting moms to access a trusted wellness essential.

Known for setting a new standard in prenatal care, Ritual prioritizes safety, transparency, and clinical research and is the only leading prenatal backed by its own human clinical study.

Now available in a Costco-exclusive two-pack for $48.99, this added-value option makes it simple to incorporate into your routine.

Next time you're at Costco, look for Ritual's Essential Prenatal and start building your own Ritual.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Place

Share your organization and business segment ideas with The PLACE