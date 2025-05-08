The 10-minute microwave makeover -- no scrubbing required

Lavender Lush owner Nicole Rivera joined us with some spring cleaning hacks.
She recommends breaking it down into manageable zones, room-by-room and highlight one "must-do" tasks per area.
Nicole also shared a 10-minute microwave makeover - no scrubbing required.
1.Fill a microwave-safe bowl with 1 cup of water and slices of lemon or a splash of vinegar.
2.Microwave on high for 5 minutes.
3.Let sit with the door closed for 2 minutes.
4.Wipe down with a microfiber cloth.
You can learn more at lavenderlushcleaning.com.