Watch Now
The Place

Actions

The 10-minute microwave makeover -- no scrubbing required

Lavender Lush Cleaning
No scrubbing required!
Posted

Lavender Lush owner Nicole Rivera joined us with some spring cleaning hacks.

She recommends breaking it down into manageable zones, room-by-room and highlight one "must-do" tasks per area.

Nicole also shared a 10-minute microwave makeover - no scrubbing required.

1.Fill a microwave-safe bowl with 1 cup of water and slices of lemon or a splash of vinegar.

2.Microwave on high for 5 minutes.

3.Let sit with the door closed for 2 minutes.

4.Wipe down with a microfiber cloth.

You can learn more at lavenderlushcleaning.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere