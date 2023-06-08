The 100 Deadliest Days have just started in Utah

The 100 Deadliest Days is a term to describe the period between Memorial day and Labor Day when fatal car crashes are at their peak.

It can be an especially dangerous time for teens as well. With school being out, they have more time to drive, often without adult supervision. This lack of experience, combined in a higher likelihood of engaging in risky behaviors, adds to an increase in accidents.

Personal Injury Attorneys Craig Swapp and Ryan Swapp from Craig Swapp & Associates joined us with some safety reminders:

1. Always wear a seatbelt. Wearing a seatbelt is essential for both drivers and passengers, as it greatly reduces the risk of injury or death in the event of an accident. Seatbelts keep occupants securely in place, preventing them from being ejected from the vehicle or colliding with the interior.

2. Limit the number of passengers in their car. Having too many passengers in a vehicle can be distracting for the driver, increasing the likelihood of an accident. Additionally, more passengers may mean that some occupants are not wearing seatbelts, further increasing the risk of injury.

3. Avoid using their cell phone while driving. Distracted driving, particularly due to cell phone use, is a leading cause of accidents. Drivers should refrain from texting, making phone calls, or using their phones in any capacity while driving to maintain full attention on the road.

4. Follow all traffic laws, including speed limits and traffic signals. Adhering to traffic laws is crucial for maintaining order and safety on the road. Drivers should obey speed limits, stop at traffic signals, and yield the right of way when necessary to avoid collisions and ensure the well-being of road users.

5. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs significantly impairs a driver's ability to react and make sound decisions. If you plan to drink alcohol at a summer event, make sure you have a designated driver or alternate transportation.

Craig and Ryan Swapp also remind all drivers to take the time to plan and ensure a safe journey before embarking on a summer road trip.

Make sure your vehicle is in good working order, plan your route, and be prepared for potential traffic delays.

They say it's also a good idea to schedule regular breaks and share the driving responsibilities, if possible, to reduce the risk of fatigue.

