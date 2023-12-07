The 11th annual Highly Decorated event is at Snowbird Resort on December 9

Wasatch Adaptive Sports (WAS) supports veterans all year long, and offers year-round access to outdoor recreation.

Programs include skiing, snowboarding and showshoeing, cycling, mountain biking and more.

More than 94 percent of people who participate in WAS programs reported improved physical and mental health, motivation to be active, and a better quality of life.

Every year, WAS and Snowbird Resort partner to honor vets and their families at the Highly Decorated Event.

They provide free half-day lift tickets for December 9, 2023 and they'll also enjoy an an Après-ski reception with light refreshments.

The public is invited to join the Highly Decorated Event at a ceremony starting at 4:30pm. on the Plaza Deck. There will be a tree lighting, candles, music, speakers and more.

If you'd like to volunteer you can click here. WAS programs are 100 percent scholarship-based thanks to donors. If you'd like to help, click here.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah greatly values WAS as one of their community partners, and is proud to serve Snowbird, a Utah employer that offers Regence health plans.