The 20th Anniversary of the Fire Ride is happening this weekend

In the heart of downtown Ogden, Utah is a unique memorial for America's Fallen Firefighters.

It's a quiet place where those who have lost their lives in the line of duty can be honored and remembered.

Once finished, it will be the largest memorial of its kind west of the Mississippi River.

The Law Tigers are sponsoring the largest memorial ride to benefit the memorial is happening on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at the South Valley Harley Davidson at 8886 Sandy Parkway Boulevard with a pancake breakfast. Then, the ride gets underway at 10am. Bikers will ride in procession to Ogden Amphitheater/ AFFM Monument at 343 East 25th Street in Ogden.

It will end at 1:30 with lunch at the Golden Spike Harley Davidson at 5152 South 1500 West in Riverdale.

For more information you can visit fallenfirefightermemorial.org.

