The 27th Annual Morris Columbus Travel Expo is Happening Now!

Are you ready to travel again? Find your dream vacation at the Utah Travel Expo this weekend.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jan 27, 2023
It's time for the 27th Annual Morris Columbus Travel Expo .

This is the largest travel show in Utah with over 100 travel vendors under one roof.

There will be more than 30 FREE informative travel seminars and over 40 Expert Travel Advisors to help you plan your next getaway.

Attendees will also receive exclusive show specials such as free upgrades, ship board credits, coupon booklets, free shore excursions and more.

Plus receive a $50 Discount off your package just for attending!

And enter to win free trips to Hawaii, Mexico, and a 7-day NCL Caribbean Cruise for two!

The Utah Travel Expo is Friday, January 27 from 2pm to 8pm and Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 5pm at the Mountain American Expo Center in Sandy (9575 South State St.).

For more information please visit morriscolumbus.com.

