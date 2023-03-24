The 34th Art & Soup Charity Event is coming up!

Community Nursing Services, or CNS, is once again hosting its annual Art & Soup Charity Event - for the 34th time!

This two-day event kicks off on March 29, 2023 and features 20 restaurants and 60 local Utah artists.

It's an opportunity to enjoy delicious soups, desserts and more while supporting local artists and CNS' considerable service in our communities.

All proceeds go toward helping individuals in need throughout Utah.

Cassidy Harmon, Community Nursing Services Events Manager, says CNS has provided health care for nearly 100 years for families and individuals who are unable to pay for the care they need. They offer home health and hospice care, continuing care after discharge from a hospital, infusion pharmacy, rehab services, annual vaccination clinics and more.

Brent Hess, vice-chair for the CNS Art & Soup Charity Event and Regence VP of Medicare Sales says Regence's focus on supporting Utah communities aligns perfectly with the CNS mission and its services.

He says both organizations are focused on ensuring health equity in underserved communities and both share a concern about people getting the care they need when they need it.

Regence supports hospice care for those with a serious or life-limiting conditions. CNS provides this type of care, and more, in the comfort of people's homes.

Cuisine Unlimited Catering & Special Events is participating in CNS Art & Soup and Chef de Cuisine Bianca Colin joined us with a recipe for one of the soups that will be offered.

Pozole Verde (Chicken) Soup

● 8 C chicken stock

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● 1 Tbsp coriander

● 1 Tbsp dried Mexican oregano

● 2 bay leaves

● 2 tsp ground cumin

● 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

● 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts (or use thighs)

● 1 lb tomatillos

● 1 large onion, rough chopped

● 3 medium poblano chilies, seeded and sliced

● 1 jalapeno, seeded and halved

● 6-8 large garlic cloves

● 1 Tbsp olive oil

● 4 C cooked hominy- or three 15 oz cans rinsed and drained.

● 1 whole bunch cilantro, (tender stems ok)

Toppings: shredded cabbage, crispy tortilla chips, sliced avocado, sliced radishes, thinly sliced red onion, lime wedges, chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Cook the Chicken: In a large heavy-bottomed pot or dutch oven, bring the chicken stock, salt, coriander, cumin, oregano, and pepper to a boil. Add the chicken breasts, cover and simmer gently over low heat until they’re tender and cooked through, about 25 minutes.

Transfer the chicken breasts to a plate and shred the meat, skim the stock, and return the chicken back to the stock.

Make the Verde Sauce: In a blender, add one cup of water. Add tomatillos, onion, garlic, poblanos and jalapeno garlic. Blend until smooth, scraping down sides if necessary. In a skillet, heat the oil and add tomatillo puree and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce turns a deep green, about 10 minutes. To the blender (it’s ok if it's not rinsed) ladle in 1

cup of broth from the chicken soup pot, set aside.

Pozole Verde (Chicken)

Pour the cooked verde sauce into the chicken soup pot. Add the 3 cups of the hominy (reserving 1 cup) and bring to a gentle simmer over moderate heat.

Add the cilantro and their tender stems into the blender with the chicken stock. Add the reserved 1 cup of hominy. Blend again until smooth. If you need more liquid to get the blender going, just ladle from the pot. Add this to the soup.

Season with salt, pepper and cook on warm until heated through, season with salt and

pepper. Serve the posole in bowls along with desired toppings.

You can get tickets for $30 in advance or at the door.

Art & Soup is happening March 29 and March 30, 2023 at Salt Palace Hall A. Lunch will be served from 11-2pm and dinner from 5-9pm.

For more information please visit: cns-cares.org/art-soup.