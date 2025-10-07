The 3rd annual Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk to be held Saturday, October 11, 2025

The Giant Pumpkinpalooza and Zombie Walk is coming up at The Gateway on Saturday, October 11, 2025 and is FREE to attend.

Pumpkin growers will display their pumpkins throughout the day and compete for an award for the heaviest pumpkin.

Last year's winning pumpkin weighed in at 1,800-plus pounds.

Other activities include pie eating contests, plants versus zombies race, soda chugging contests, dance offs, beard contest, and pumpkin bowling.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department will lead a giant pumpkin drop with Clark Planetarium representatives on hand to highlight the science behind it.

Devotion Professional Wrestling will crown a pumpkin king following a couple of matches in a wrestling ring set up in the plaza.

Attendees are encouraged to participate in the Zombie Walk and costume contest too!

You can find more information at athtegateway.com.

