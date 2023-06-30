The 4th of July is on a Tuesday this year and that means Taco Tuesday

Honey-Lime Chicken Tacos with Watermelon Salsa recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff.

For the Tacos:



2 lbs. chicken breast

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Juice & zest of 2 limes

1/4 c. honey

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Tortillas

Crumbled cotija cheese

For the Salsa



4 c. small diced watermelon

1/2 red onion, diced

2 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 yellow or orange bell pepper, diced

1 tsp. sugar

Juice & zest of 1 lime

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

Directions

1. Make the salsa by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Taste and adjust the seasonings as necessary. Set aside and maybe even put it in a hollowed out half a watermelon used a bowl. Set aside.

2. Place the chicken breasts in a zipper bag. Add the oil, lime juice, honey, garlic powder, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Zip the bag shut and shuffle around to complete the marinade. Allow to sit at least 30 minutes and up to 4 hours. Heat your grill on medium high heat. Grill the chicken for about 4-5 minutes per side basting every so often with the marinade. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 160. Let the chicken rest 10 minutes before slicing thinly.

3. Build the tacos with a layer of chicken topped with some of the salsa and a sprinkle of cotija cheese. Enjoy!

