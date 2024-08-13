The 8th Utah Cheese Awards are being judged this week.

Do you love cheese? You can taste some of the varieties that are being judged in this year's Utah Cheese Awards.

Founder & Director Steve Jerman joined us with a charcuterie of Utah cheeses. He says this is the eighth time the competition has been held, but this year is the first time they're accepting entries outside of the Intermountain West.

The public is invited to try some of the actual foods submitted before the results are released.

You can go to Scion Cider Bar on August 21, 2024. at 6pm to be a part of it the Summer Soiree.

For more information, please visit utahcheeseawards.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.