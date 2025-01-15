The 9th-annual DinoFest at the Natural History Museum of Utah is coming up

Watch Now
The 9th-annual DinoFest at the Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU) will be held on January 25-26, 2025.

This year's theme is "Underwater Worlds," exploring ancient marine creatures and the interaction between dinosaurs and aquatic life.

Hear from world-class paleontologists specializing in aquatic creatures from the Mesozoic era and gain exclusive insights through lectures and one-on-one interactions with experts.

Plus, Museum visitors will be granted rare access to the museum's behind-the-scenes lab and collections for up-close fossil viewing.

You'll also learn about groundbreaking discoveries in paleontology and ancient marine life.

Get your tickets and learn more at nhmu.utah.edu.

