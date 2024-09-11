The 9th annual "Festa Italiana" is September 14 & 15, 2024

"Festa Italiana" is a FREE admission street festival put on the Italian American Civic League, a 90-year-old men's and women's chapter in Utah.

It's Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 12pm-10pm and again on Sunday, September 15, 2024 from Noon to 7:00pm.

Both kids and pets are welcome — there's something for everyone including 15 food vendors, 15 arts vendors, street performers and family-friendly activities.

This is the ninth year of "Festa Italiana" and their main goal is to make you feel like you are walking down the streets of Italy.

For more information please visit: festaitalianaslc.com.