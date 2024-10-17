"The Almost Empty Nester" helps moms prepare for this life-changing transition.

It's no secret that when the last kid moves out, parents have the empty nest syndrome.

That refers to the sadness many parents feel when their homes suddenly become empty and quiet.

It's more common in women, who are more likely to have had the role of primary caregiver.

A new book written by a Utah mom helps women prepare herself for this life-changing transition.

"The Almost Empty Nester" is written by Karla Olson who says, "When I started my research two-and-a-half years ago, I found out there was nothing specifically written for the mother to prepare herself."

Within he book are 21 reflection exercises that help the mother take a look back at her past and how much she has accomplished, assess where she is in the present, and analyze if she's happy where she is or if she wants to change things.

Finally, the book helps moms learn to create a new future for her empty nest.

There's also a virtual book club every month for readers and women join from all over the country.

There's also a 21 day course offered, to go through the book with other people.

Kara says people are also starting book clubs and meet-ups in their area to discuss. And, she says there are plans to open chapters all over the country.

You can learn more at theemptynesterclub.com.