The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge provides free, temporary lodging for patients

The American Cancer Society Salt Lake City Hope Lodge is saving lives by providing free, temporary lodging for cancer patients and their caregiver when their best chance for a cure is far from home.

Every day cancer patients travel 40 miles or more to the Salt Lake City area for lifesaving treatment.

For many, this is a last resort for complex needs or advanced stages of cancer.

Many of these patients spend weeks or months undergoing cancer treatment and mounting medical bills, job loss, or other factors leave patients unable to afford the costs associated with travel.

The Salt Lake City Hope Lodge which opened in 2015 and offers 41 guest suites located near treatment centers in the area.

That means at full capacity, the Hope Lodge facility can provide up to 14,965 nights of free lodging each year, representing a savings of nearly $3 million per year to cancer patients and their caregivers

The Hope Lodge community offers a supportive, homelike environment where guests can share a meal, join in the evening's activities, or unwind in their own private room.

Support from volunteers and local organizations is critical to the American Cancer Society's mission of providing free lodging to cancer patients and their caregivers.

To volunteer, go to cancer.org/HopeLodgeSaltLakeCityGive or call 801-844-1802.

