The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers

For people fighting cancer, often what's between them and their treatment is the ride to get there.

That's why the American Cancer Society's Road To Recovery program truly is lifesaving.

The Road To Recovery program provides free rides to and from those treatments.

Right now they are actively looking for volunteers drivers in your community. Driving patients to lifesaving treatment is one of the most meaningful volunteer experiences you can have with the American Cancer Society.

Ride scheduling is is coordinated online, and you'll have the opportunity to share your schedule based on what works for you!

To learn more visit cancer.org/drive or call 1-800-227-2345.

