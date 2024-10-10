The American Cancer Society is working to improve breast cancer screening through research

In 2024, the American Cancer Society awarded Dr. Elissa Ozanne and Dr. Tracy Onega, with Huntsman Cancer Institute,$1.2 million to improve breast cancer screening in underserved communities through virtual navigation in a mobile mammography platform.

Nationally, the American Cancer Society is funding 149 research grants totaling $121 million for breast cancer research.

The study will last four years and is focused on breaking down barriers to healthcare and connecting women to services as needed.

As part of the study, the Huntsman Cancer Institute mobile mammography clinic is being utilized to serve populations with lower breast cancer screening rates, which includes 40 percent non-native English speakers in rural areas.

After receiving screening results virtual navigation, in this case, an app, will connect women with their results and help them with next steps, if necessary.

Women in in the United States have a one in eight chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

In 2024, an estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, and approximately 42,250 women are expected to die from the disease.

While rare, this year, 2,790 men will also be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 530 men will die from the disease.

Utah has some of the lowest rates of mammography screening in the country.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, and as early as age 40 if they choose.

All women should talk to their doctor about their risk and the best time to start screening.

Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

To learn more, go to cancer.org/getscreened.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Utah will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Liberty Park, providing a supportive community for Salt Lake City breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Registration for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Salt Lake City is open, and the event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. at Liberty Park with the walk beginning at 9:00 a.m.

For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

