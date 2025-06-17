The annual Bike MS: Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride is right round the corner

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) affects more than 1 million people in the United States.

The Bike MS: Harmons Best Dam Bike Ride is an annual fundraising event to support research and services for people living with MS.

The ride brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers all while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

MS has impacted Bob Harmon's family and helping to fund new treatments and hopefully a cure is a cause close to his heart.

2025 is the 25th anniversary of Harmons being the event sponsor for the ride. Harmons also has a team in the ride and runs separate fundraising efforts in its stores.

You support Bike MS by visiting any of the 20 Harmons stores on Fridays and Saturdays in June and purchase a bratwurst meal for just $6. Proceeds will be donated to the MS Society.

You can also donate $1, $3, or $5 at any checkout in stores.

This year's ride is June 28-29, 2025 and starts at the Cache County Event Center. Anyone 12 and older can sign up to ride at BikeMSUtah.org.

